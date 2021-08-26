Support Local Businesses
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for nurses is critical right now.

COVID-19 units across the state are overrun and, now, the Kentucky Hospital Association is asking retired nurses to come back to help with the nursing shortage.

Even before the pandemic, hospitals faced a staffing shortage and, with COVID-19 picking back up, the problem has gotten worse.

To alleviate the problem, the KHA is calling on all licensed nurses, including those retired or no longer in the industry, to assist hospitals in fighting the pandemic.

Deb Campbell with KHA says nurses make up the largest shortage among healthcare professionals. She says many nurses have retired and some are just tired of the pandemic.

“This is has gone a long time. When we had the respid and things were a little bit better, people starting to get back, and then it hit again,” Campbell said. “It’s been very disheartening for people and added to Their sense of burnout.”

However, with COVID-19 cases rising, nurses are need more than ever. KHA has reached out to the Kentucky Board of Nursing to help retired nurses renew their licenses. It has also asked lawmakers to expand the job scope of other health professionals like medical assistants.

If you’re a licensed nurse and would like to help out, you can find an application on Kentucky Hospital Association’s website.

