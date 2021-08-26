Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Person shot at Bardstown Road McDonald’s rushed to hospital

A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday evening shooting at a Bardstown Road McDonald’s is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened at the fast food restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Costco around 5:30 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A deadly shooting investigation on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

Latest News

Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began
Hokey Weather Facts 8/26/21