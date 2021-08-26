Person shot at Bardstown Road McDonald’s rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday evening shooting at a Bardstown Road McDonald’s is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened at the fast food restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Costco around 5:30 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

