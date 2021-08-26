‘Phase 1’ of Sherman Minton rehab to begin in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next couple of years are not going to be fun for New Albany commuters who cross the river.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Thursday announced the beginning of the first phase of construction to rehabilitate the 59-year-old Sherman Minton Bridge.

Project managers advise motorists to practice taking alternative routes now.

“When it comes to daily commuting we know that there’s some muscle memory out there and it’s going to take some time for folks to adjust,” project manager Mary Jo Hamman said. “So we’re going to ask for people to experiment with alternate routes and travel times over the next couple of weeks.”

During the 843 days of scheduled construction, most days will still allow at least one lane of traffic in each direction.

Up to 54 days are allotted to full lane closures forcing motorists to become acquainted with alternative routes and bridge crossings.

Disruptions start this weekend with I-64 westbound lanes closed across the bridge from Friday night until Monday morning. The 3-year project will install new decks holding the roadway and cover the structure in new aluminum gray paint. There will also be new concrete walls replacing the open guardrails on both sides.

Fixing the rails will be part of the project. (WAVE)

“One of the concepts for the design-build team was to provide an alternative barrier rail system for the bridge,” INDOT project manager Danny Corbin said. “Which is that kind of innovation with this project. So actually we’re going to be putting up concrete barrier rail on the bridge. It won’t be the open rail. It will be concrete barrier rail which has to do with deflection and things like that.”

Project managers say a concrete wall is necessary for modern safety standards.

Corbin could not say how tall the concrete barrier will be or how much of the view will be obstructed.

