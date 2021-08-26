Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School

Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday morning on social media.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teacher seen on video (watch at the bottom of this page) fighting a student at Moore High School was originally going to work at Male High School this year.

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of William Bennett’s personnel file from JCPS.

He was supposed to be a teacher at Male, but the district transferred him to Moore High School because of over-staffing at Male, according to the documents.

He came to JCPS from Bullitt County Schools, but it’s not clear why he left Bullitt County.

Bennett also has taught in Nelson and Hardin counties.

Officials in Hardin County said his contract was not renewed.

Bennett has said on social media that allegations that he did anything wrong are false.

JCPS reassigned Bennett following the fight.

Watch the video of the fight below:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A deadly shooting investigation on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

Latest News

A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Person shot at Bardstown Road McDonald’s rushed to hospital
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began
Hokey Weather Facts 8/26/21