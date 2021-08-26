Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teacher seen on video (watch at the bottom of this page) fighting a student at Moore High School was originally going to work at Male High School this year.

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of William Bennett’s personnel file from JCPS.

He was supposed to be a teacher at Male, but the district transferred him to Moore High School because of over-staffing at Male, according to the documents.

He came to JCPS from Bullitt County Schools, but it’s not clear why he left Bullitt County.

Bennett also has taught in Nelson and Hardin counties.

Officials in Hardin County said his contract was not renewed.

Bennett has said on social media that allegations that he did anything wrong are false.

JCPS reassigned Bennett following the fight.

Watch the video of the fight below:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.