UPS raising wages for package handlers to $21 per hour

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high volume of packages moving through UPS is causing the shipping company to raise wages for workers. A UPS spokesperson said they need more package handlers to soften the blow of the increased volume of packages coming into their facility.

Wednesday, the company announced a raise of hourly pay to $21 per hour for nightside workers and $20 per hour for dayside workers.

“On top of this $21 and $20 an hour, full paid tuition at the University of Louisville and JCTC Jefferson Community and Techincal College,” said UPS Talent Acquisition Specialist Jeffery Elder. “Those are incredible educational benefits we are able to offer. Even to our part-time package handlers so you don’t even have to be full time to receive that benefit.”

More information on how to apply can be found here.

