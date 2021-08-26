Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

West Louisville business owners see promise in new loan program

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting a business anywhere is a daunting proposition, but in west Louisville, business owners say they have a tougher road to success.

In 2020, Tamika Bland launched Limitless, a technology and courier business. She said capital was and still is her biggest problem, just like any startup.

“Being able to obtain capital in the West End is extremely difficult for me,” business owner Tamika Bland said.

Bland said her zip code and skin color make getting loans more difficult than in other parts of the city.

“In other parts of the city, you’re looked at differently,” Bland said. “Differently in race. I’m not saying that it’s a racial thing, but, in my opinion, a lot of black businesses that are in the West End, they don’t have access to certain opportunities that other businesses do.”

Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, announced $1 million coming to the state for small business loans in disadvantaged areas. That money and the loan program behind it could make capital investment and financial services easier to come by for business owners in places like west Louisville.

On Wednesday, state Democratic and Republican officials both had good things to say about the announcement.

“I think this is one step of many that we need to see from our private sector and from our public sector,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “To make sure that we are able to finally do the right thing, do it sustainably, do it continually. To make sure that we can start making up for hundreds of years of getting it wrong.”

Dave Christopher, the founder of AMPED and the Russell Tech Business Incubator, said lending institutions historically have undervalued Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses.

“And that’s the problem,” Christopher said. “Here in west Louisville, that’s the valuation that they’re talking about. So, when you walk through the door of the lending institution or someone that’s trying to get assistance for a business, that’s how you’re viewed, as less-than. And so, you can’t get what you need and so you’re left trying to figure it out.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight
The victim said the parking lot was busy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville

Latest News

A deadly shooting investigation on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, announced $1 million coming to Kentucky for small...
West Louisville business owners see promise in new loan program
Nathan Perdue's son Wyatt poses for a picture.
Indiana father auctioning Pappy Van Winkle collection to prolong son’s life
The SACC (Student Achievement Community Center) opened Wednesday at Newburg Middle School.
Middle school mail room converted to free needs-based closet with food, clothes and school supplies