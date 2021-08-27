Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Afternoon shootings in Louisville send 2 to hospital

Those with information on a crime are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Those with information on a crime are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were shot in Louisville within an hour of each other on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., a man was shot on Douglas Park in the Southside neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. However, officers found him on Russett Avenue in Newburg.

He was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment and only has minor injuries.

A second man was shot in downtown Louisville near Smoketown an hour later around 3:45 p.m., Mitchell said. It happened on East Broadway.

He was also brought to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Neither of their identities have been revealed. No information on potential suspects was released.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills

Latest News

The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
Temperatures will be in the 90s through the weekend. (Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Storms fade this evening; hot weekend ahead
A body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street on Aug. 27 by...
Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating
Telesh is accused of killing 65-year-old Dana Hodge
Arrest made in Madison homicide