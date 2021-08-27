Afternoon shootings in Louisville send 2 to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were shot in Louisville within an hour of each other on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., a man was shot on Douglas Park in the Southside neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. However, officers found him on Russett Avenue in Newburg.

He was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment and only has minor injuries.

A second man was shot in downtown Louisville near Smoketown an hour later around 3:45 p.m., Mitchell said. It happened on East Broadway.

He was also brought to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Neither of their identities have been revealed. No information on potential suspects was released.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

