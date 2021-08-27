Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
The person who was shot dead in the parking lot of an Okolona fast-food restaurant has been...
Homicide victim ID’d after being shot in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
Crews worked to contain a fire at Anderson Finishing to prevent any explosions.
Lightning strike caused fire at Louisville wood finishing business
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack