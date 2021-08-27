Arrest made in Madison homicide

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in the death of a man found downtown.

48-year-old Keith Telesh was arrested in Trimble County for the death of 65-year-old Dana Hodge.

Hodge was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

Police said Telesh accused Hodge of stealing from him, that’s what led to the killing.

Telesh is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail while waiting for extradition to Indiana.

He’s facing both murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Jefferson County Coroner Rodney Nay is currently asking for help finding Hodge’s next of kin.

