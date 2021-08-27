Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Arrest made in Madison homicide

Telesh is accused of killing 65-year-old Dana Hodge
Telesh is accused of killing 65-year-old Dana Hodge(Madison Police Department)
By Brett Martin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in the death of a man found downtown.

48-year-old Keith Telesh was arrested in Trimble County for the death of 65-year-old Dana Hodge.

Hodge was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

Police said Telesh accused Hodge of stealing from him, that’s what led to the killing.

Telesh is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail while waiting for extradition to Indiana.

He’s facing both murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Jefferson County Coroner Rodney Nay is currently asking for help finding Hodge’s next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills

Latest News

A body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street on Aug. 27 by...
Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating
Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by mandates.
Vaccine mandates start soon for Louisville area hospitals
Former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio was sentenced Friday to probation and...
Gaudio audio reveals former UofL assistant called AD Vince Tyra a ‘toad’
Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky