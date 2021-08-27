Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating

Support Local Businesses
A body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street on Aug. 27 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body was found in a west Louisville storm drain prompted a death investigation Friday afternoon.

The body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That is in the California neighborhood.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. An autopsy will determine the person’s cause of death, Mitchell said.

The person’s identity has not been released, and it is unclear if criminal activity is suspected.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

