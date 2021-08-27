Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body was found in a west Louisville storm drain prompted a death investigation Friday afternoon.

The body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That is in the California neighborhood.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. An autopsy will determine the person’s cause of death, Mitchell said.

The person’s identity has not been released, and it is unclear if criminal activity is suspected.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

