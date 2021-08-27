Support Local Businesses
Christmas comes bright, early at Dollywood : Here’s how you can get into the spirit

The park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of September to allow the crew to finish the lighting work.
Christmas come bright, early at Dollywood
Christmas come bright, early at Dollywood(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To bring visitors the best Christmas show, a crew of nearly 100 have started hanging decorations in August.

Every year, the park hosts its Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival, but it takes months to prepare - starting with the lights. Crews work hours to strategically install five millions lights across buildings, fences and entryways for guest to enjoy.

Families not only visit the park, they work there.

Carol Gates and her husband have worked on the award-winning show for more than a decade after retiring and moving to Pigeon Forge.

“He saw in the newspaper an ad for hanging Christmas lights,” said Gates. “His favorite term is, to me, ‘we’ve always done it this way.’ And I say, how about we try a new way.”

Dollywood is also casting several children’s roles in some of the park’s play productions during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana. The team is now accepting submissions for the roles.

The park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of September to allow the crew to finish the lighting work.

The Christmas are expected to be fully installed after the harvest festival which starts Sept. 24th.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

