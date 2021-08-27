Support Local Businesses
Dairy Mart in Lexington closing after 46 years; Kentucky Lottery honors owner

It’s been around for 46 years, but now a popular Dairy Mart with Kentucky Lottery Players is...
It’s been around for 46 years, but now a popular Dairy Mart with Kentucky Lottery Players is closing its doors for good.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been around for 46 years, but now a popular Dairy Mart with Kentucky Lottery Players is closing its doors for good. But before they turn out the lights, Kentucky Lottery officials wanted to give a special thanks to the store owner for more than 30 years of loyalty.

“This is your day, you can mess up however you want to, I don’t want to mess up,” said Dairy Mart owner Eddie White.

White is still working at 84 years old, for now.

“Tomorrow is going to be our last day,” White said.

The empty shelves tell it all. After 46 years at this location and the owner of five other Dairy Marts since the 60s, White is shutting it down. His lease ran out and his gasoline is sold on commission and those owners want to move on, but reality is hard to swallow.

“I accept it,” White said.

However, the lottery machine doesn’t know the word “quit.” Friday afternoon it was cranking away.

“We’ve sold our fair amount of lottery tickets,” White said.

White’s East Reynolds Road shop has been one of the top lottery sellers in the state since the game began in 1989. Currently, it’s ranked no. 3 in the state.

“I love competition,” White said.

And before that last ticket is printed, officials with the Kentucky Lottery stopped by to say thank you for three decades of loyalty.

“Mr. White is a legend and there’s only one Eddie White,” Kentucky Lottery CEO Mary Harville said.

This may be the last day he sees a loyal customer come through the door.

“Just that it’s been fun and I’ve enjoyed everybody. Sorry if I get a little emotional,” White said.

White says he’ll have more time to aggravate his wife and travel a little more.

