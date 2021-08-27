Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner for Kentucky’s vaccine incentive announced
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Louisville resident Mary Mattingly is the third and final winner of Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine incentive.
Five Kentuckians under the age of 18 also won a full-ride scholarship.
None of this week’s winners were from the Northern Kentucky area.
