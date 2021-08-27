FORECAST: Continued hot, humid with a few heavy thunderstorms

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (8/31) & WEDNESDAY (9/1) - for heavy rain potential in southern Kentucky

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Still a humid set-up to push the “feels like” temperature to around 100° or higher at times

THUNDERSTORMS: More heavy thunderstorms will be possible in a scattered fashion this afternoon

NEXT WEEK: The track of IDA looks to bring heavy rain to parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog this morning will quickly turn to a hazy, hot setup that will once again feature clusters of thunderstorms this afternoon; some may be locally heavy and/or strong.

Thunderstorms will fade out during the evening leaving behind more areas of patchy fog overnight.

Saturday looks quite hot with a lower risk for thunderstorms; the risk is not zero either so be aware of a pop-up or two in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night.

A cold front will start off the rain chance early next week but the leftovers of “Ida” will join in as well and that will lead to a very heavy rain setup. This looks especially true for areas along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. Stay close for updates.

