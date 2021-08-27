FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (8/31) & WEDNESDAY (9/1) - for heavy rain potential in southern Kentucky

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Humidity will push the “feels like” temperature to around 100° or higher at times

THUNDERSTORMS: More heavy scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon

NEXT WEEK: The track of Ida looks to bring heavy rain to parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot and humid afternoon is ahead, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can pop across the region this afternoon and evening; some can produce very heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fade this evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog may form in some locations; fog is more likely in areas that see heavy rain. Look for lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be hot with highs back into the 90s. Isolated downpours are possible during the afternoon but rain chances look lower than Friday’s. Any storms that do pop on Saturday fade during the evening. Expect another partly cloudy night with lows in the 70s.

A cold front helps us kick off early next week with scattered rain chances but the leftovers of “Ida” will bring heavier rain into the forecast. For now, rain chances look highest along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. Stay close for updates.

