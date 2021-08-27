Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS:

  • TUESDAY (8/31) & WEDNESDAY (9/1) - for heavy rain potential in southern Kentucky

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Humidity will push the “feels like” temperature to around 100° or higher at times
  • THUNDERSTORMS: More heavy scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon
  • NEXT WEEK: The track of Ida looks to bring heavy rain to parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot and humid afternoon is ahead, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can pop across the region this afternoon and evening; some can produce very heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fade this evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog may form in some locations; fog is more likely in areas that see heavy rain. Look for lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be hot with highs back into the 90s. Isolated downpours are possible during the afternoon but rain chances look lower than Friday’s. Any storms that do pop on Saturday fade during the evening. Expect another partly cloudy night with lows in the 70s.

A cold front helps us kick off early next week with scattered rain chances but the leftovers of “Ida” will bring heavier rain into the forecast. For now, rain chances look highest along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. Stay close for updates.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday midday, August 27, 2021

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday midday, August 27, 2021
A Louisville Metro Police cruiser caught in rising flood waters in Cherokee Park
Behind the Forecast: Water cycle changes can lead to big weather problems
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27