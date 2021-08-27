FORECAST: Storms fade this evening; hot weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms fade off the radar tonight

90s through the weekend

Heavy rain potential with the remnants of Hurricane Ida Tuesday and Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few downpours will continue after sunset this evening, fading away by midnight.

Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning as low temperatures get down into the 70s once again. Saturday is a hot once with highs in the mid 90s. A few isolated storms will pop up on the radar in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

Saturday night looks muggy with lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered storms return on Sunday as a front to the north of us slowly sags down toward the Lower Ohio Valley. Highs will still be quite hot as we top out well into the 90s.

Scattered storm potential will continue Monday afternoon as the front gets closer, but by Tuesday and Wednesday WAVE 3 News Alert Days are in place as heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida causes headaches. Those in Southern Kentucky are the focus for these Alert Days as the heaviest rainfall is possible there, possibly in excess of two inches.

