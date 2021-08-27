Former LMPD major who used ‘n-word’ in class discussion sues department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department major who was shot during last year’s protests said he thinks he was singled out because he is white.

Aubrey Gregory was demoted after saying the “n-word” during a class for recruits. He said the incident happened during a discussion on biases and how to deal with racism and sexual insults. A recruit, a first-generation immigrant from an African country, said they use the word all the time in a kindred way. He said the instructor asked him to share his experience hearing it while on the streets.

“I didn’t think it was wrong,” Gregory said. “Matter of fact, I felt it was appropriate and it’s kind of a responsibility, they need to hear it, they need to know it.”

Gregory said the narrative about his use of the word was skewed and that he shouldn’t have been demoted. He and his attorney, Thomas Clay, have now filed a lawsuit against LMPD.

“I stood up and said ‘Yes, you will hear — I say the word — in certain communities quite a bit,’” he said. “And I just reiterated exactly what they said. (I said), ‘Sometimes it does mean like a kinship, a shared bond or struggle thing. Sometimes it’s the most vulgar, disgusting derogatory term you’ll ever hear.’ ... I could have said, ‘This is completely wrong, I can’t believe we are having this conversation in the classroom.’ But that’s not at all — that class is specifically designed to get people out of their comfort zone.”

The next day, Gregory said he got a call from LMPD Chief Erika Shields saying not to come back to work until further notice. He was then demoted and not given the chance to retire at his previous rank.

He said that when he explained how he said the word to Shields, she apologized but told him she still intended to demote him.

She said that the word wasn’t appropriate for Gregory to say at all.

“While this may have not been intentionally harmfully directed at an individual, it was not acceptable for someone who was going to be on my command staff,” Shields told members of the Metro Council during a meeting after the demotion. “We simply have to exercise more prudent judgement than this if we’re going to move this department forward.”

Gregory’s lawsuit claims he was singled out because of his race. He pointed out that Black students were saying it too but were not reprimanded.

He retired on Aug. 1.

“I could no longer work for an organization that I felt was racist,” Gregory said.

His attorney is also asking why LMPD didn’t go through the normal protocols for an officer accused of wrongdoing. Those cases go to the LMPD Professional Standards Unit (PSU).

LMPD has said Gregory wasn’t under investigation, but rather an “inquiry.” His case was also sent to the City of Louisville’s human resources office. That is the reasoning behind why there isn’t any paperwork describing why he was being demoted.

Gregory said in his 22 years at the department, and holding the rank of major, he had never heard of an officer’s demotion or discipline being sent to the city’s human resource office.

His attorney said he believes the loop-around was Shields trying to avoid a paper trail and the media finding out.

Gregory said he was called by a city human resources representative to be interviewed about the demotion. Others, who he said corroborated his story, were also called over the phone. He said the interviews were not recorded, though normal PSU interviews are.

The lawsuit isn’t about getting his job back, Gregory said, but it is about principle since he feels he did nothing wrong.

“I regret how it ended,” he said. “But I don’t regret the service I gave to the people of this community. Not one bit.”

Since then, several officers have showed their support for Gregory, including, he said, the Black officers that were in his class.

LMPD has yet to respond to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment regarding Gregory’s lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.