Gaudio Audio reveals former UofL assistant called AD Vince Tyra a ‘toad’

Ex-basketball assistant heard on tape giving coach Chris Mack ‘you’re paying me’ ultimatum
Former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio was sentenced Friday to probation and...
Former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio was sentenced Friday to probation and a $10,000 fine for attempting to extort money from the University of Louisville.
By John P. Wise
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio was sentenced Friday to probation and a $10,000 fine for attempting to extort money from the University of Louisville.

Referring to Gaudio as “a North Carolina man,” the U.S. Department of Justice posted the news of the former coach’s punishment on its website Friday.

According to court documents, Gaudio, 64, was informed his employment contract as an assistant men’s basketball coach would not be renewed, he attempted to extort money from the University of Louisville. 

“If you’re not renewing my contract, then you’re paying me for a year and a half,” Gaudio is heard telling Mack on the audiotape, provided to WAVE 3 News by ESPN 680 Radio. “Here’s what you’re gonna do. It stays right here between me and you for about 24 hours. You go tell that f---ing toad over there (UofL athletic director) Vince Tyra, ‘Dino’s my guy. I gotta take care of him. I’m want to pay him for a year.’ OK? And none of this sh-- f---ing happens, OK?”

Gaudio had threatened to report to the media that the school’s basketball program had allegedly violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos, and in its use of graduate assistants in practices, unless he was paid his salary of $25,000 a month for an additional 17 months, or received a lump sum payment of $425,000, the DOJ wrote on its website. As part of the threat, Gaudio sent a text message to UofL staff containing one of the recruiting videos he was threatening to share with media.

Also Friday, UofL announced that Mack will be sentenced for six games in the upcoming season for not following protocols during the Gaudio dustup.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

