Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Be alert for some heavy downpours/gusty t-storms later today. Hazy/hot/humid otherwise.

Coverage eases a big Saturday but we start to ramp back up again with the t-storm chances Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches.

That same cold front will stall by Tuesday to the north. At the same time, whatever is left of IDA will move in from the south and the two will interact to bring some very heavy rain into TN and likely Southern KY. There could be some impressive amounts (more spotty) north into Southern IN as well.

Overall, it is a complex setup that we will keep you updated on throughout the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Storm chances increase early next week.
FORECAST: Continued hot, humid with a few heavy thunderstorms
Hokey Weather Facts 8/26/21