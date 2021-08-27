Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27

Be alert for some heavy downpours/gusty t-storms later today. Hazy/hot/humid otherwise.

Coverage eases a big Saturday but we start to ramp back up again with the t-storm chances Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches.

That same cold front will stall by Tuesday to the north. At the same time, whatever is left of IDA will move in from the south and the two will interact to bring some very heavy rain into TN and likely Southern KY. There could be some impressive amounts (more spotty) north into Southern IN as well.

Overall, it is a complex setup that we will keep you updated on throughout the weekend!

