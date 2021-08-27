Hazmat, fire crews fight blaze at Louisville wood finishing business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to contain a fire at a wood finishing company in west Louisville on Thursday night after a Metrosafe spokesperson said it was likely struck by lightning.

The blaze in the 3100 block of Del Park Terrace was first called in to the Louisville Fire Department around 8:20 p.m.

Louisville Fire Capt. Bobby Cooper said the business, Anderson Finishing, is an 80,000 square foot building that is filled with chemicals including paints, solvents, and explosive liquids. Crews worked to contain the fire to prevent any explosions.

Cooper said more than a dozen firefighters and hazmat crew members are working to fight the blaze.

There have been no injuries reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

