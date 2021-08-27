Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hazmat, fire crews fight blaze at Louisville wood finishing business

Crews worked to contain a fire at Anderson Finishing to prevent any explosions.
Crews worked to contain a fire at Anderson Finishing to prevent any explosions.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to contain a fire at a wood finishing company in west Louisville on Thursday night after a Metrosafe spokesperson said it was likely struck by lightning.

The blaze in the 3100 block of Del Park Terrace was first called in to the Louisville Fire Department around 8:20 p.m.

(Story continues below video)

Louisville Fire Capt. Bobby Cooper said the business, Anderson Finishing, is an 80,000 square foot building that is filled with chemicals including paints, solvents, and explosive liquids. Crews worked to contain the fire to prevent any explosions.

Cooper said more than a dozen firefighters and hazmat crew members are working to fight the blaze.

There have been no injuries reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A deadly shooting investigation on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

Latest News

The next couple of years are not going to be fun for New Albany commuters who cross the river...
‘Phase 1’ of Sherman Minton rehab to begin in September
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Thanks to a combined bid, the 2021 Blue Ribbon Kentucky State Fair Country Ham was auctioned...
Kentucky State Fair ham brings record bid of $4.8 million