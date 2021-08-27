Homicide victim ID’d after being shot in parking lot of Okolona restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person who was shot dead in the parking lot of an Okolona fast-food restaurant has been identified.

Devor Stoner Jr., 17, was shot in the parking lot of the Zaxby’s restaurant on Fern Valley Road on Wednesday evening.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said that night that investigators had interviewed people at the scene, although no arrests have been made in the case.

Information about suspects or motives was not available.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

