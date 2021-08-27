Lightning strike caused fire at Louisville wood finishing business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire destroyed a building in west Louisville on Thursday night.

Firefighters worked the blaze at Anderson Finishing in the 3100 block of Del Park Terrace. The fire started at about 8:20 p.m. when lightning struck the building.

Louisville Fire Capt. Bobby Cooper said Anderson Finishing was an 80,000 square-foot-building that was filled with chemicals, including paints, solvents and explosive liquids.

Cooper said more than a dozen firefighters and hazmat crew members worked the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

