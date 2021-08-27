Lightning strike caused fire at Louisville wood finishing business
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire destroyed a building in west Louisville on Thursday night.
Firefighters worked the blaze at Anderson Finishing in the 3100 block of Del Park Terrace. The fire started at about 8:20 p.m. when lightning struck the building.
Louisville Fire Capt. Bobby Cooper said Anderson Finishing was an 80,000 square-foot-building that was filled with chemicals, including paints, solvents and explosive liquids.
Cooper said more than a dozen firefighters and hazmat crew members worked the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
