Lightning strike caused fire at Louisville wood finishing business

Crews worked to contain a fire at Anderson Finishing to prevent any explosions.
Crews worked to contain a fire at Anderson Finishing to prevent any explosions.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire destroyed a building in west Louisville on Thursday night.

Firefighters worked the blaze at Anderson Finishing in the 3100 block of Del Park Terrace. The fire started at about 8:20 p.m. when lightning struck the building.

Louisville Fire Capt. Bobby Cooper said Anderson Finishing was an 80,000 square-foot-building that was filled with chemicals, including paints, solvents and explosive liquids.

Cooper said more than a dozen firefighters and hazmat crew members worked the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

