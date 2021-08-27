Support Local Businesses
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and child are dead after a triple shooting in Canton Thursday evening.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, one incident happened on Franklin Street and Canal Street shortly after 7 p.m.

When police made it to the scene they found a 42-year-old Black male dead on the ground. Brown said the man was changing oil in a female’s car.

He has been identified as Tracy Wilder.

A 19-year-old male, Octavion Carter, was also shot in the wrist. Police believe the suspect was aiming to injure Carter.

Half a block away, at a separate crime scene, an Hispanic woman was getting gas at a Marathon gas station at Canale Street and West Peace Street when a stray bullet struck her six-year-old child in the head.

The child, Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he passed away. According to his aunt, Jeison was looking forward to his birthday on September 15.

Brown said police have located a white Dodge Charger identified in the shootings.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

