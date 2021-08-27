Support Local Businesses
NKY parent of late service member talks heartbreak, healing after Kabul attack

13 more military families now know the pain of loss. Keith Maupin says it’s important to believe in what their loved ones were fighting for.
By Kody Fisher and Trevor Peters
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the nation mourns the 13 US service members who died Thursday in an attack at the Kabul airport, political leaders are pausing to reevaluate the timed American withdrawal.

For Newport resident Keith Maupin, it’s a familiar pain. He lost is son, Matt, in Iraq and says he knows what the families of the soldiers killed in Afghanistan are going through.

“There’s going to be a lot of heartbroken homes, that’s for sure,” Maupin said.

Maupin concedes there’s no easy way to get over this tragedy for the families involved.

“They always say time heals wounds, but that’s not the case,” he said. “Time gives you time to adjust.”

Asked if there was one thing that helped him when Matt was killed in action, Maupin replied, “You need to believe in the mission that they were on.”

It’s a mission US Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2) isn’t questioning.

Wenstrup, a veteran himself, says he’s furious and sickened by the American lives lost in Afghanistan but that the withdrawal must continue.

As for the deadline of Aug. 31, Wenstrup has practical concerns about whether it can be achieved.

“I think it is physically impossible,” he told FOX19 on Thursday. “But actions speak louder than words.”

Wenstrup says the US is currently “taking orders from the Taliban,” something he would like to see turned around.

“It’s about what are we doing from right now. And we are always going to be fighting this war on terror. It is not going away tomorrow. It is not going away after August 31st,” he said.

The congressman’s prescription for perpetual warfare comes as the parents of 13 more servicemembers are introduced to what Maupin already knows: endless adjustments, unending grief.

“There is nothing you can say to anybody to make it go away,” Maupin said. “But I tell them, you need to surround yourself with the people that care about you the most, and they’ll help you get through this.”

