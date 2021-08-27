Norton Healthcare hospitals require all visitors to be vaccinated, wear masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All visitors to all Norton hospitals are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The healthcare giant posted its updated policy on its website Friday.

Below is more information from Norton:

Important Information for All Visitors

All visitors are still required to arrive wearing a mask and should have proof of vaccination.

All visitors must be 18 or older, unless a special exception is granted.

When rotating visitors for a patient, anyone not in a patient room is required to the leave the facility.

Anyone who is ill is asked to not visit or accompany patients.

If a visitor displays unsafe, threatening or aggressive behavior, or impedes care, intentionally or not, appropriate measures will be taken to protect our patients and staff.

Adult Inpatient Facilities

All adult hospital inpatients, except those in isolation, may have one visitor at a time, age 18 or older, 24/7.

During labor and delivery, maternity patients may have two support persons, ages 18 or older, and a properly credentialed doula.

Labor and delivery patients, outside of the delivery, may have two visitors ages 18 or older.

For patients in isolation: One designated visitor, age 18 or older, for most isolation patients, including those in COVID-19 isolation.

No visitor for patients with COVID-19 who are on “continuous” aerosolizing therapies, including BiPAP, Vapotherm and ventilator. All visitors must strictly follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and must stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit. All visitors must leave the room during any aerosolizing procedures.



