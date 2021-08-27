Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
This image from video provided by Jeani Rice-Cranford shows Nashville-based helicopter pilot...
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood