Third dose gives hope to immunocompromised

Dr. Nancy Cade has been living with a compromised immune system during the pandemic, and is...
Dr. Nancy Cade has been living with a compromised immune system during the pandemic, and is relying on community support to experience a safe environment.(Nancy Cade)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Nancy Cade is a political science professor at the University Pikeville, and she is immunocompromised.

Since the start of the pandemic, she has been extra careful about wearing masks and social distancing, making her job challenging, as she has been entirely virtual.

”I have a couple of autoimmune diseases,” Dr. Cade said. “I have rheumatoid arthritis and something called vasculitis.”

These diseases require medications that suppress her immune system, leaving her at an even higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

”My rheumatologist and my General Physician have recommended that I stay online,” she said. “And, so, my contact with others has been pretty minimal.”

Dr. Cade experienced a rush of hope and enthusiasm when the vaccines were first delivered.

”It really gave me a sense of hope that maybe this was all going to come to an end. I sincerely hoped that more and more people would get vaccinated,” she added.

She knew when she first received the vaccine that, because of her medications, the protection would wane quicker than it would for others. So, she relies on the larger community to keep COVID-19 at bay.

With the Delta Variant spreading quickly, and hospitalizations increasing, Dr. Cade lost her optimism about resuming a normal life.

However, public health officials shared good news about some help for people like her.

”The third dose of the vaccine is a dose that is designed for individuals that are immunocompromised,” said Scott Lockard, the Kentucky River District Public Health Director.

The third dose specifically targeting these people is because of the way their body works to fight off threats.

”Because in those individuals, with the two dose regimen, they did not get an adequate immune response triggered in their body,” explained Pharmacist at Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Josh Bowling.

This third dose will give immunocompromised people similar protection against the virus that the general population received from two doses.

”Again, it gave me a personal sense of hope for myself,” Dr. Cade said.

She remains concerned about protection waning before herd immunity is achieved.

”There are an awful lot of people out there that have autoimmune diseases and that are at high risk for death,” she added. “These people need you to get the shots. You also have to protect the people that can’t get the shots.”

An estimated 97 percent of the population have healthy immune systems, and should look for news about booster shots, not third doses.

”They’re anticipating that after about 8 months after your initial vaccination that you will need that,” said Dr. Bowling. “And those are projected to be released, or authorized for use, on September 20.

