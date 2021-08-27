UofL coach Chris Mack to serve suspension for not following guidelines in Gaudio extortion case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Friday that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack will be suspended without pay for six games in the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

In a release sent Friday afternoon, UofL said Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio, but Mack had failed to follow university guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter.

The university said sanctions are unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the NCAA process that is ongoing at this time.

“As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions,” UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a release. “While we have made great strides over the last four years in changing the culture in our Department of Athletics, we cannot afford to have any setbacks, no matter how big or small, in our pursuits. I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions. We all have confidence in him moving forward. I am grateful for the partnership and support of President Bendapudi in this matter.”

Mack will be suspended from November 7 to November 27, which covers six non-conference games, including two games in the Bahamas, the university said.

Gaudio was federally charged with extortion back in May, after court documents revealed he allegedly threatened to report to the media the men’s basketball program had violated NCAA rules in recruiting student athletes.

The University of Louisville did not renew Gaudio’s contract on March 18, announcing he and former assistant coach Luke Murray were being let go.

Attorney Brian Butler, representing Gaudio in his federal case, said his client admits guilt and was working on a deal.

