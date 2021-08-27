Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Vaccine mandates start soon for Louisville area hospitals

Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by mandates.
Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by mandates.(WMBF News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As early as next week, COVID vaccination mandates will be in place in three major Louisville hospitals.

Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by the mandate.

“I think it should be our own choice,” a healthcare worker in Louisville who did not want to be identified said. “We shouldn’t be forced to do something we don’t want to do. If we don’t want to get vaccinated, we shouldn’t have to get vaccinated.”

The unidentified worker told WAVE 3 News she doesn’t want the vaccine because she doesn’t trust it.

”First, they were saying if you get this vaccination, they said you wouldn’t get sick at all,” she said. “Now they changed it. You can catch COVID.”

Those running the hospitals have a different opinion.

“(The vaccine is) just a requirement to work at Norton Healthcare,” Norton’s Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said. “We just want to make sure we are people are protected. We are in the healthcare business.”

Flynn said more than 80% of Norton’s workers are vaccinated so far.

“We are happy with the fact that we have had great dialogue and the numbers of people getting vaccinated that work with Norton Healthcare has continued to increase,” Flynn said.

Norton’s vaccine mandate begins Sept. 15, whereas the UofL Hospital’s begins Sept. 1, and Baptist Health’s is Oct. 31.

WAVE 3 News asked Flynn if they are prepared to fire employees for not getting the vaccine.

“I look at it slightly differently,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure the safety of employees and patients.”

While Norton said its vaccination numbers are rising among staff, Baptist Health said it is not yet tracking those numbers. UofL Health has not yet responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for information.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills

Latest News

Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky
Shot at a Million
Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner for Kentucky’s vaccine incentive announced
All visitors to all Norton hospitals are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated against...
Norton Healthcare hospitals reverse course, loosen requirements for visitors
A woman named Nikki, who did not want to share her last name, told WAVE 3 News she found...
Long hospital wait times add stress to patients, healthcare workers