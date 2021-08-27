Vaccine mandates start soon for Louisville area hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As early as next week, COVID vaccination mandates will be in place in three major Louisville hospitals.

Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by the mandate.

“I think it should be our own choice,” a healthcare worker in Louisville who did not want to be identified said. “We shouldn’t be forced to do something we don’t want to do. If we don’t want to get vaccinated, we shouldn’t have to get vaccinated.”

The unidentified worker told WAVE 3 News she doesn’t want the vaccine because she doesn’t trust it.

”First, they were saying if you get this vaccination, they said you wouldn’t get sick at all,” she said. “Now they changed it. You can catch COVID.”

Those running the hospitals have a different opinion.

“(The vaccine is) just a requirement to work at Norton Healthcare,” Norton’s Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said. “We just want to make sure we are people are protected. We are in the healthcare business.”

Flynn said more than 80% of Norton’s workers are vaccinated so far.

“We are happy with the fact that we have had great dialogue and the numbers of people getting vaccinated that work with Norton Healthcare has continued to increase,” Flynn said.

Norton’s vaccine mandate begins Sept. 15, whereas the UofL Hospital’s begins Sept. 1, and Baptist Health’s is Oct. 31.

WAVE 3 News asked Flynn if they are prepared to fire employees for not getting the vaccine.

“I look at it slightly differently,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure the safety of employees and patients.”

While Norton said its vaccination numbers are rising among staff, Baptist Health said it is not yet tracking those numbers. UofL Health has not yet responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for information.

