Syracuse, Ind. (WNDU) - 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez has been found safely in Florida.

The Kosciusko County girl had been missing since April 27.

She was last seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell leaving for school around 8 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

