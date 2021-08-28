Support Local Businesses
Arrest made after person killed near Jeffersonville laundromat

Clark County dispatch received a call from the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry at 1506 East 10th Street on Friday evening.(KKTV)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police have made an arrest in relation to a person who was killed near a laundromat Friday evening.

According to Lt. Isaac Parker with JPD, Clark County dispatch received a call from the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry at 1506 East 10th Street around 5:51 p.m.

The victim had called police saying a woman was armed with a weapon and was chasing them, according to officials.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who had been critically injured in an attack. Parker said Jeffersonville police, firefighters and EMS attempted to revive the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A Jeffersonville Police Department officer arrived on scene within a minute of the call coming in, and was able to locate the armed suspect with the help of bystanders.

Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody without further incident, police confirmed.

Gales was booked in Clark County Jail and has been charged with murder.

Investigation is ongoing at this time, and further information will be provided by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

