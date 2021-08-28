Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan

Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.(Cowboy Jacks)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday night, the Cowboy Jacks bar in Fargo, ND left out beers for the 13 fallen services members that died after the attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan. The bar posted on their Facebook page saying that they are doing it in honor of them.

“We salute you, we thank you for your service and we honor your commitment to our country.” written on the Cowboy Jacks Facebook page.

There are resources available for veterans and service members that have been impacted by the unrest in Afghanistan. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
All visitors to all Norton hospitals are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated against...
Norton Healthcare hospitals reverse course, loosen requirements for visitors
A body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street on Aug. 27 by...
Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
The University of Louisville announced Friday that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack will...
UofL coach Chris Mack to serve suspension for not following guidelines in Gaudio extortion case

Latest News

Friday night, August 27, 2021
Friday night, August 27, 2021
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe
Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a...
Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated
Former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio was sentenced Friday to probation and...
Gaudio audio reveals former UofL assistant called AD Vince Tyra a ‘toad’
Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a...
Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated