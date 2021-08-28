Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: A few storms Sunday, still hot

A few storms are possible on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Humidity will push the “feels like” temperature into the upper 90s Sunday
  • T-STORMS: Isolated this evening, scattered Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: The track of Ida looks to bring heavy rain to parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated downpours will gradually fade after sunset, otherwise expect a warm evening as temperatures will be slow to fall. Overnight remains warm and muggy with lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered storms are possible on Sunday with the best chance coming during the afternoon. It will still be hot with highs in the 90s.

Storms fade Sunday evening leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures drop into the 70s for lows.

A cold front approaches the area on Monday bringing a better chance for scattered storms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. With increased clouds and storms around, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday WAVE 3 News Alert Days are in place as heavy rain is possible from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The eventual track of Ida will greatly determine where the heaviest rain falls, but areas along and south of the Ohio River have the best chance of seeing in excess of two inches.

