Louisville monthly homicides in double digits for 19 straight months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is facing another deadly year as shooting reports from LMPD in August confirm 19 straight months of double-digit homicides in the city.

According to community activist Christopher 2X, who compiles LMPD homicide data through his non-profit Game Changers organization, 20 homicides have been reported this month as of August 28.

As of Saturday, 58 additional people have been shot and injured in August. Totals so far for the first eight months of the year are 135 reported homicides and 428 injured due to gunfire.

2X said a record number of children 17 and younger are also involved in shootings this year, with 19 children killed and another 76 children injured.

“We’ve never seen so many kids getting killed or wounded by gunfire, and you cannot underestimate the trauma hundreds of kids are suffering as a result,” 2X said in a release. “You don’t have to be hit by a bullet to be traumatized by gun violence.”

The number of children killed surpasses the number from 2020, where 15 children 17 and under were shot and killed in Louisville.

In 2020, there were a total of 173 homicides and 587 additional people injured in shootings.

2X will join Kosair Charities President Keith Inman Sunday afternoon in a press conference to address gun violence impacting children.

