Man killed in Shively shooting on Kiefer Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Shively Friday evening killed a man in his mid-30s.

The man was shot inside a car on Kiefer Road, Shively Public Information Officer Patrick Allen said.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

