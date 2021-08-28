Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated

Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a...
Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a majority of their staff members are vaccinated.(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville area hospital systems have imposed a deadline for healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID. But just like healthcare professionals who have mixed reactions about the requirement, WAVE 3 News spoke with some patients who have their own opinions on the issue.

As a patient sits on the exam table, one is expected to answer questions such as the purpose of the appointment, current health conditions, and now, whether they have had the COVID vaccine.

“It’s not something I would ask, but I know friends in the healthcare field who aren’t vaccinated,” Taylor Lee said.

She is vaccinated, and not only doesn’t trust healthcare workers who aren’t vaccinated, but also the other visitors who see her providers.

“I feel like the questions (doctors) ask anyway aren’t really helpful,” Lee said. “You can’t really tell or not if someone has been out of the country. They could be lying.”

Peter Rondot is also vaccinated but said he has a bit more faith in healthcare workers to do their jobs properly.

“As long as they do safe things that wouldn’t harm me or cause me to get infected,” Rondot said. “Vaccinations? I prefer it.”

None of the hospital systems have clarified to WAVE 3 News what the future brings for employees who fail to meet the requirements by the following deadlines:

  • UofL Health — Sept. 1
  • Norton Healthcare — Sept. 15
  • Baptist Health — Oct. 31

Spokespeople from all three healthcare systems have confirmed a majority of their staff members are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher who fought Moore student was originally supposed to teach at Male High School
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig

Latest News

Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky
Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky
Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by mandates.
Vaccine mandates start soon for Louisville area hospitals
Some hospital employees who don’t want vaccinations are stressed and concerned by mandates.
Vaccine mandates start soon for Louisville area hospitals