People dealing with high blood pressure has doubled in 30 years, study shows

A new study shows the U.S. is part of a disturbing, larger global trend and many people aren’t...
A new study shows the U.S. is part of a disturbing, larger global trend and many people aren’t being treated for high blood pressure.(wvir)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the CDC.

A new study shows the U.S. is part of a disturbing, larger global trend and many people aren’t being treated for high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. Those with high blood pressure may not even have symptoms.

“So, you could be running under the radar for long periods of time without knowing it and it’s slowly doing damages over time on your body,” Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said.

A giant global study published in The Lancet found the number of people over 30 with high blood pressure has doubled over the past 30 years,

More than half of them aren’t being treated for it, which can have dangerous consequences.

“Treating your blood pressure can help prevent the risks of heart attacks and strokes and heart failure and kidney disease, so you have to look at it like you’re trying to prevent diseases so that’s why you need to treat it,” Mehta said.

There are simple ways to lower blood pressure, including medication and lifestyle changes: like a healthier diet, more fruits and veggies, lower sodium and less processed foods. This also includes reducing alcohol, not smoking, exercising more, getting adequate sleep and lowering stress.

“One of the most important things any patient should do is to get their blood pressure checked and to keep a log of their blood pressure,” Mehta said.

Mehta says blood pressure can be situational.  If it’s high, make sure to get it re-checked to see if it comes down. If it stays elevated, talk to a doctor.

