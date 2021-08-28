Power outage at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center says their facility has been experiencing a power outage due to a transformer failure since 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The facility says patients are safe and the team is working diligently to provide care while on backup generator power.

In a statement, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center says “While all critical equipment is powered by the backup generators, the HVAC systems and air conditioning chillers have been impacted. Since there is not a definitive timeline for the restoration of power, all 22 patients will be transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their safety and comfort.

“The safety of our patients is always our top priority, and they have continued to receive excellent care at Twin Lakes despite the power challenges,” said Chief Operating Officer Ashley Herrington. “But with the situation still being resolved, the best thing for our patients is to move them to Owensboro while repairs are underway. Being part of a strong health system like Owensboro Health gives us that option for our patients.”

Teams across the health system are working with Kentucky Emergency Management to coordinate transport by ambulance. Twin Lakes staff and additional physicians will report to OHRH to continue to provide optimal care for the transferred patients.

The emergency department at OHTLMC is on “diversion” and patients will be transported to other hospitals. Emergent patients will continue to be stabilized and assessed at OHTLMC.

KU continues to work diligently to restore the power and we will update this post as more information becomes available.”

Original Story

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield is experiencing a power outage due to a transformer failure, according to the organization.

Twin Lakes says, “Patients are safe and the team is working diligently to provide care on backup generator power. The facilities team is working with KU to restore power as soon as possible.”

Officials say no visitors will be allowed except in end-of-life situations.

WBKO will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.