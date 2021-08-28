‘Support our freedoms’: Rally opposing mandates brings hundreds to Ky. State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A handful of Republican state leaders took the mic to encourage their constituents to continue to push for choice and to show them they have support on the state level.

No mandates and choice are why hundreds gathered at the Kentucky State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

“I came out today to support our freedoms and show my girls that we need to stand up when people are infringing on our God-given rights,” said rally goer Amanda Vanwinkel.

The group rallied for choice on whether to wear masks and vaccinate.

They cheered Kentucky’s Supreme Court decision to minimize Governor Andy Beshear’s executive power over the pandemic regulations.

“The General Assembly gave the governor the power to do some of the stuff that he’s done,” KY State Auditor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon said. “If the general assembly can give him power, they can take some of that back.”

Saturday’s rally wasn’t to bash those who want the vaccine, Harmon said.

Harmon, who is vaccinated himself, said masks and vaccine arguments are being used to divide people instead of bringing them together.

“It’s generally better to get the vaccine than not, but people need to have the opportunity to have a choice,” Harmon said.

In the crowd, you could see teachers, moms and dads, some who said they found it empowering to find that so many people shared their ideas.

“Do your own research, don’t give in,” Vanwinkel said.

For political candidate Harmon, he says enforcing vaccine mandates could cause some to feel alienated.

“We don’t need to be doing that with the vaccine,” Harmon said. “We don’t need to be tearing at the fabric. We need to come together as citizens. We need to look at each other as human beings.”

