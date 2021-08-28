Touchdown Friday Night: Aug. 27 scores
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 27:
- Western 54, Jeffersontown 12
- Providence 48, Rock Creek 12
- Bardstown 33, John Hardin 26
- Fern Creek 21, Henry Clay 10
- Kentucky Country Day 27, Atherton 26
- Green County 40, Nelson County 0
- Oldham County 56, Shelby County 13
- Eastern 52, Bethlehem 42
- Male 51, Ballard 14
- Seneca 33, Shawnee 6
- Butler County 20, Waggener 14
- Great Crossing 22, North Oldham 7
- Pleasure Ridge Park 42, Doss 18
- Brownstown Central 49, Charlestown 20
- St. Xavier 30, Central 6
- Manual 34, Floyd Central 7
- Central Hardin 34, Butler 0
- Sayre 56, Fort Knox 6
- Holy Cross - Louisville 27, Henry County 26
- South Oldham 24, Silver Creek 21
- North Hardin 43, DeSales 0
- Meade County 16, Elizabethtown 3 — 4th quarter
- Christian Academy - Louisville, North Bullitt (COVID cancellation)
- Trinity, Archbishop Moeller (COVID cancellation)
