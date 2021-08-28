Support Local Businesses
Touchdown Friday Night: Aug. 27 scores

Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18.
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 27:

  • Western 54, Jeffersontown 12
  • Providence 48, Rock Creek 12
  • Bardstown 33, John Hardin 26
  • Fern Creek 21, Henry Clay 10
  • Kentucky Country Day 27, Atherton 26
  • Green County 40, Nelson County 0
  • Oldham County 56, Shelby County 13
  • Eastern 52, Bethlehem 42
  • Male 51, Ballard 14
  • Seneca 33, Shawnee 6
  • Butler County 20, Waggener 14
  • Great Crossing 22, North Oldham 7
  • Pleasure Ridge Park 42, Doss 18
  • Brownstown Central 49, Charlestown 20
  • St. Xavier 30, Central 6
  • Manual 34, Floyd Central 7
  • Central Hardin 34, Butler 0
  • Sayre 56, Fort Knox 6
  • Holy Cross - Louisville 27, Henry County 26
  • South Oldham 24, Silver Creek 21
  • North Hardin 43, DeSales 0
  • Meade County 16, Elizabethtown 3 — 4th quarter
  • Christian Academy - Louisville, North Bullitt (COVID cancellation)
  • Trinity, Archbishop Moeller (COVID cancellation)

Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
