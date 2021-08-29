Birmingham ends Lou City’s run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -J.J. Williams scored in the 78th minute to break a one-all match and Birmngham Legion was able to knock off Louisville City FC 2-1 on Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama. The victory ended Lou City’s run of eight consecutive matches without a defeat.

Lou City had fought back with an equalizer in the 62nd minute to knot the game at one-all. Cameron Lancaster passed to Antoine Hoppenot who then booted the ball to near the front of the net to teammate Paolo Delpiccolo. Delpiccolo connected the for score but his club would come up a goal shy.

It was the first loss for Louisville City FC since July 10. Up next for the boys in purple, a home match this Friday night at 7:30 P.M. at Lynn Family Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.