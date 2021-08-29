Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies man killed in Newburg shooting on Norene Lane

Dispatchers said the shooting was called in around 2:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of Norene Lane.
Dispatchers said the shooting was called in around 2:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of Norene Lane.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 23-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in the Newburg neighborhood.

DeAndreius Cochran, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times on the 4200 block of Norene Lane Tuesday afternoon, according to the deputy coroner.

Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened around 2:46 p.m. Tuesday. Officials found Cochran at the scene, who was pronounced dead.

Police said there are currently no suspects at this time. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

