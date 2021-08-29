Support Local Businesses
Essential Quality outduels Midnight Bourbon in the Travers

(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Last year’s two-year-old champion likely earned the 2021 three-year-old crown on Saturday in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga. Essential Quality and Midnight Bourbon hooked up at the top of the stretch of the mile and a quarter Travers and they battled the length of that stretch. Essential Quality put a head in front of his challenger inside the eighth pole and held on to take the Travers by a neck. He has now captured eight of his nine career starts.

The winner, trained by Brad Cox, adds this triumph to his impressive 2021 resume. This year, the gray son of Tapit also won the Southwest Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and the Jim Dandy Stakes.

Essential Quality, who was ridden by Luis Saez, returned $2.90 for the win payoff.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

