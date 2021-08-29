FORECAST: Hot, humid with a few storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Humidity will push the “feels like” temperature into the mid to upper 90s today

T-STORMS: Isolated today

THIS WEEK: The track of Ida looks to bring heavy rain to parts of WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another hot and humid day as temperatures surge back into the lower 90s. Add in the humidity and it will feel more like the upper 90s. We’ll have a partly sunny sky with pop-up storms possible during the afternoon.

Storms fade this evening leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky for most of the overnight. A few showers and storms are possible toward sunrise Monday. Temperatures drop into the 70s for lows.

A cold front approaches the area on Monday bringing a better chance for showers and storms, especially later in the day. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the 80s.

Outer rain bands associated with Hurricane Ida will begin to work into WAVE Country Monday night. The rain will be heavy at times. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

The eventual track of Ida will greatly determine where the heaviest rain falls, but areas along and south of the Ohio River have the best chance of seeing in excess of two inches.

