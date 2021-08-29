Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain increases as Ida approaches

By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms increase on Monday with the potential for heavy rain
  • The remnants of Hurricane Ida bring more rain (heavy in spots) Tuesday, especially across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers fade this evening leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures drop into the 70s for lows.

A cold front approaches the area on Monday bringing a better chance for showers and storms, especially later in the day. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the 80s.

Outer rain bands associated with Hurricane Ida will begin to work into WAVE Country Monday night. The rain will be heavy at times. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

Rain will be likely on Tuesday as a cold front in our area interacts with the remnants of Hurricane Ida moving in from the south. Heavy rain is possible, especially southeast of Louisville. Temperatures stay in the 70s for highs.

