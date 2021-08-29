ISP: Seymour woman dies, man seriously injured in motorcycle collision

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One woman has died and a man seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said troopers were sent to the crash scene on State Road 7 in northern Jefferson County.

Investigation revealed around 12:30 a.m., a motorcycle driven by Jason K. Mace, 39, from Seymour was traveling north on State Road 7 near the Jefferson and Jennings County line.

Police said for an unknown reason, Mace lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn. Mace and a passenger, Emma K. Kiefer, 34, from Seymour, were thrown from the vehicle.

Two other vehicles traveling northbound on State Road 7, a 2019 Nissan Rogue and a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze, both hit the previous crash site.

Kiefer was pronounced dead at the scene by officials. Mace was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he is currently listed in serious condition.

The two other vehicles’ drivers were uninjured in the crash, ISP confirmed.

Police said Kiefer’s family has been notified.

State Road 7 was closed for around five hours for investigation and to clear the scene.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.