One killed, one injured in crash on State Rd 7

DUPONT, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash.

It happened near the Jennings and Jefferson County Indiana lines on State Road 7.

Authorities said Jason Mace lost control of his bike, causing his passenger, Emma Kiefer from Seymour, to be thrown from the bike.

An oncoming vehicle then hit the already crashed bike.

Mace was flown to UofL for treatment in critical condition.

Kiefer died from her injuries at the scene.

The road was closed for five hours as teams investigated the crash.

