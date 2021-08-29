Support Local Businesses
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl

By Faith King
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a violent start to the school year at some Jefferson County Public schools, with multiple fights happening on school grounds.

One of the most recent brawls was between William Bennett, a Moore High School science teacher, and a student.

The video of the student-teacher fight triggered a scary memory for Sabina Rice, a JCPS certified substitute teacher who was injured during a fight in 2019.

During an interview with WAVE 3 News, Rice held a stack of discipline referral forms she wrote during her time at Stuart Middle School.

Rice taught at the school for nearly four years and has been a substitute teacher for the district for about 17 years.

“I told her several times to sit down, she grabbed the door and I lost my balance and I fell,” Rice read from one of the discipline referral forms.

In May 2019, Rice said she was physically attacked at the middle school.

“I had just brought my kids back from lunch and I happen to notice that there were kids running and they were coming out of the doors, just running down the hall,” Rice explained. “So when a group of the kids got to me I said, ‘What are you all doing, stop,’ and the little boy that was a part of the fight just turned to me and said ‘Move you old b****’’ and he kicked me. He kicked me so hard I hit the floor and I couldn’t get up.”

Rice said the students continued to fight on top of her, which left her with multiple injuries and thousands of dollars in medical bills. At the time, she was 63 years old.

“I’m still suffering,” Rice said. “I didn’t have surgery because I wasn’t working, couldn’t afford it, I have a torn meniscus, a tear in my spine, bruised elbow.”

Now, Rice is asking JCPS to pay close attention to the recent school violence. She said violent students are outnumbering teachers and staff and putting them in danger.

“I can’t imagine how that teacher feels now, sure, there’s a lot of guilt,” Rice said. “I’m sure he thinks he could have handled things better, ‘But what did I do?’ I was walking down the hall, I didn’t attack anybody, those kids attacked me.”

Rice also added, she loves teaching but is too scared to ever work in middle and high schools again.

