Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
A body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 12th Street on Aug. 27 by...
Body found in Louisville storm drain; LMPD investigating
A man was shot inside a car on Kiefer Road, Shively Public Information Officer Patrick Allen...
Man killed in Shively shooting on Kiefer Road
Clark County dispatch received a call from the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry at 1506 East 10th...
Arrest made after person killed near Jeffersonville laundromat

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport