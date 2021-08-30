ALERT DAY FORECAST: Flash flooding possible with heavy rain threat, Ida’s remnants

ALERT DAY:

TODAY (PM) (8/30/21)

TUESDAY (8/31/21)

WEDNESDAY (AM ) (9/1/21)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAINFALL: Heavy rain from cold front bands of 1-3″; Ida bands in KY will average 2-5″

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kentucky Counties for Tuesday/Wednesday; Louisville included

LATER THIS WEEK: Calmer weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nearby front keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon. Some may track over the same locations bringing very heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats into the Metro for the afternoon rush. Highs today top out in the 80s.

Downpours will gradually fade through the evening. We’ll try to cool into the 60s and low 70s overnight as the first outer bands from Ida push in from the south toward sunrise Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain may impact tomorrow morning’s commute.

The outer bands and track of Ida will be key to where the heaviest rain falls across the region on Tuesday. Some of the bands may get “stuck,” producing heavy rain and keeping the flash flooding threat in our forecast. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place for Tuesday. Ida’s bands of rain pivot to look to become more north/south very close to the Metro; this would keep the heavy rain threat going for some parts of the area. Rainfall threat gradually fades overnight into Wednesday. Overall totals of 2-5″ are possible.

Ida will leave the area Wednesday and some pleasant weather is expected for later this week.

